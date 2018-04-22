At least four Britons killed in Saudi Arabia coach crash

Have your say

At least four Britons have died in a serious road crash in Saudi Arabia.

Details are still emerging following yesterday’s coach crash.

Those killed are believed to have been from Blackburn and Preston, in Lancashire, travelling from Mecca on an Umra pilgrimage.

Blackburn-based Hashim Travel said the coach they were on was hit by a fuel tanker.

The tanker subsequently caught fire and set the bus alight.

The travel firm said relatives of those who have died have been informed.

Reports have said a man, a woman and a mother and son are among those dead.

Another 12 British nationals, including a young child, are understood to be among those injured.

A Foreign Office (FCO) spokesman confirmed there were UK fatalities among the victims.

The spokesman said: “We are supporting the British families of those who have died and those injured following a serious road traffic accident near the town of Al Khalas, Saudi Arabia.”

Al Khalas is a settlement roughly 30 miles north of the holy site of Mecca.

The coach was travelling from Mecca to Medina as part of an Umra pilgrimage when the collision happened.

The Umra pilgrimage is optional for Muslims and on a smaller scale than the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which Muslims are obliged to undertake.