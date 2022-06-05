The blaze at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out at around midnight on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals, and firefighters struggled to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The depot is located near country’s main Chittagong Seaport, 134 miles (216km) south-east of the capital, Dhaka.

The remains of the warehouse were still smouldering hours after the fire had been extinguished Pic: Getty

At least five firefighters were among the dead, according to Brigadier General Main Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defence. Another 15 firefighters were being treated for burns, he added.

Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the initial blast as the fire continued to spread, Mr Uddin said.

Explosives experts from Bangladesh’s military have been called in to assist the firefighters.

The explosions shattered the windows of nearby buildings and were felt as far as two-and-a-half miles (4km) away, officials and local media reports said.

Firefighters were still working to bring the blaze under control on Sunday.

The death toll had reached 44 by Sunday afternoon, according to Ekattor TV station, and the area’s civil surgeon said the number could still rise.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her shock at the accident and ordered adequate arrangements for the medical treatment of the injured.

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka.

The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

In 2019, a blaze tore through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.