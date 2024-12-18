Luke Ford has been jailed for 16 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aspiring actor who “thought he would be the next Brad Pitt” has received a 16 year jail sentence after becoming the first person in Scotland to be convicted of “stealthing”.

Luke Ford, 35, was found guilty of 19 charges involving violence, sexual assault, threats and abuse against women at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the seven rape charges on which he was convicted, one involved the first prosecution in Scotland for “stealthing”, defined as not using a protective condom without a partner’s knowledge or consent, which is considered to be rape.

Ford, who had reportedly claimed he was a stand-in for Brad Pitt on movie World War Z, which was shot in Glasgow in 2013, deliberately had unprotected intercourse, although the victim had only given consent to sex using condoms.

He was given a 21-year extended sentence with 16 years in custody and his name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The High Court in Edinburgh.

Non-harassment orders were also granted, banning Ford from contacting or attempting to contact the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine female victims were targeted by Ford over a 12-year campaign of offending that lasted from 2008 to 2020.

One rape victim – who was in a brief relationship with Ford - handed him a condom prior to sex and believed he had used it.

He later admitted he had not and instructed that she should take morning-after pills or have an abortion if she became pregnant.

The woman was left upset and traumatised, describing Ford’s behaviour as a “violation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several victims described Ford’s abusive and controlling behaviour, which caused them to be isolated from friends and family as well as fearful for their own safety.

One of Ford’s victims, who spoke to STV News on the condition of anonymity, said: “I honestly believe that he’s a serial perpetrator and a master manipulator and there’s many more victims out there.”

“He genuinely thought he was going to be the next Brad Pitt. I think there were multiple stunt doubles but the way that he spun it – it looked like he was Brad Pitt’s one-and-only stunt double.”

She added: “You couldn’t question him, what he was up to, but he had to know, so you just felt very trapped, you felt like there was no way out. To get away from him, you would have to make a drastic change in your life, to actually be able to escape him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just became commonplace the way that he degraded you – he spoke to you in a terrible way, put you down and could be physically violent. At the worst point, he was aggressive, angry and really psychologically and emotionally abusive on a daily basis.

“I always suspected there were other victims and when the police contacted me I wasn’t in the least bit surprised.”

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes, said: “Luke Ford is a serial offender who demonstrated no respect for the consent of his victims.

“He was prepared to use manipulation, force or threats to carry out his abuse. He showed disregard for the importance of consent between partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is significant that amongst the many offences he committed our prosecutors were able to prove rape in Ford’s failure to use a condom during sex – without the consent of his then-partner.

“This demonstrates the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Services commitment to continued development in the way sexual offences are prosecuted, using every tool at our disposal to secure justice for victims.

“I hope that the many victims in this troubling case find some relief in Ford being held accountable for his offending. I commend them for their courage and strength.