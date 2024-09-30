Asda stores open as normal after till issue saw customers turned away at the door

Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:22 BST
Asda stores are now open as usual.
Asda stores are now open as usual. | AFP via Getty Images
Asda shoppers around the country reported being turned away from the supermarket due to an issue with their checkout system.

Tills at Asda are now back up and running after early morning issues caused chaos for customers.

Asda stores around the country faced an issue with their till systems, with customers being turned away at the door earlier this morning.

The supermarket’s stores around the country are now once again open as usual - though some slightly later than normal - with the technical issue which impacted their till system now having been solved.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Some of our stores opened later than planned this morning due to a technical issue affecting checkouts.

“This has now been resolved and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."

People took to social media to share their issues with the late start to the shop’s opening.

One user shared an image of a sign displayed at Asda in Halbeath which read: “Unfortunately, all our tills are down at the moment, so the store is closed for the time being. Apologies for an inconvenience.”

