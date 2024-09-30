Asda stores are now open as usual. | AFP via Getty Images

Asda shoppers around the country reported being turned away from the supermarket due to an issue with their checkout system.

Tills at Asda are now back up and running after early morning issues caused chaos for customers.

Asda stores around the country faced an issue with their till systems, with customers being turned away at the door earlier this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket’s stores around the country are now once again open as usual - though some slightly later than normal - with the technical issue which impacted their till system now having been solved.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Some of our stores opened later than planned this morning due to a technical issue affecting checkouts.

“This has now been resolved and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."

People took to social media to share their issues with the late start to the shop’s opening.