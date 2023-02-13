Fire crews are battling a blaze on Arthur’s Seat.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 10:30pm hours of February 12, with three engines at the scene battling the huge flames.

One crew remained overnight to monitor the flames, which could be seen across the Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire affected gorse over an area of around 50 square metres, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said.

There are no details of any injuries.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 10.30pm on Sunday, February 12 to reports of a fire affecting an area of gorse at St Margaret’s Loch, Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews kept a watching brief during the night.

“The area affected measures approximately 50 square metres.

Fire crews were on the scene at Arthur's Seat last night. Photo by Annabelle Gauntlet.