Arrest over death of man whose burned body was found at site of Glasgow park fire

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for further information following the death of William Leiper.

The severely burned body of the 31-year-old was found in Househill Park in Pollok at 7.35am on August 4.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man was arrested over the death on Friday.

The force said it is continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, has appealed for dog walkers, joggers, cyclists or anyone in the area to come forward if they may have seen anything.

The force appealed for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 0562 of August 4, or to use their online form anonymously.

