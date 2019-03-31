Appeal to trace Ross Taylor reported missing in Dalkeith

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information from the public as they work to trace a man reported missing in Dalkeith.

Ross Taylor was last seen at his home in the Mayfield area around noon today and there are concerns for his welfare.

The 30-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build, with short light brown hair and was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black jumper and white Converse trainers.

Sergeant Alan King from Dalkeith Police Station said: “As part of our enquiries we’re asking anyone who may have seen Ross since this time, or who has possible information on his whereabouts, to contact us.

“If Ross see’s this appeal we’d urge him to get in touch with either us or his family, who are very worried about him, as soon as possible and let us know he is ok.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2570 of 31st March 2019.