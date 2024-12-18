Appeal for witnesses following deliberate fire in former newspaper offices

“We are asking anyone in the area to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the incident at the former Border Telegraph premises after the alarm was raised shortly after 18:30 on Sunday.

The blaze was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire is being treated by police as “wilful”, and inquiries are ongoing.

Police Scotland is urging anyone with information regarding the fire to come forward.

Detective Constable Ashley Black said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone in the area to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious.

“If you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also call us.