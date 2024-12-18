Appeal for witnesses following deliberate fire in former newspaper offices
Emergency services attended the incident at the former Border Telegraph premises after the alarm was raised shortly after 18:30 on Sunday.
The blaze was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.
The fire is being treated by police as “wilful”, and inquiries are ongoing.
Police Scotland is urging anyone with information regarding the fire to come forward.
Detective Constable Ashley Black said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are asking anyone in the area to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious.
“If you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also call us.
”Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2823 of Sunday, 15 December, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.