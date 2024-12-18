Appeal for witnesses following deliberate fire in former newspaper offices

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 18th Dec 2024, 06:48 BST
“We are asking anyone in the area to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious.”

Emergency services attended the incident at the former Border Telegraph premises after the alarm was raised shortly after 18:30 on Sunday.

The blaze was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire is being treated by police as “wilful”, and inquiries are ongoing.

Police Scotland is urging anyone with information regarding the fire to come forward.

Read more: The Scots soldier and the much - fabled Christmas Day Truce

Detective Constable Ashley Black said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone in the area to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious.

“If you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also call us.

”Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2823 of Sunday, 15 December, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:FireEmergency servicesPolice ScotlandScottish Fire and Rescue Service
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice