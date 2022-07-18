Appeal after Raith Rovers steward injured as drivers ignore road barriers after game

The incident happened on Saturday as volunteers manned Pratt Street, which is traditionally closed to traffic to allow fans safe entry and exit to the ground.

The club said two drivers ignored the barriers, and the presence of stewards.

They also verbally abused the stewards.

The incident happened as stewards manned the closed road outside Stark's Park (Pic: MIchael Gillen)

The club recently took over the road duties after Police Scotland told the club it would no longer provide officers to manage traffic on match days - a long-standing practice on match days.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Rovers said: “In the absence of police officers yesterday, RRFC stewards and barriers were deployed after our match versus Stirling.

“We were delighted to encounter a high level of compliance and understanding from motorists.

“Unfortunately, two drivers ignored these safety measures and put supporters and stewards at risk.

Abusive language was used by the occupants of both vehicles towards stewards.

“It is believed that one of the motorists was parked in Mill Street, and while driving through the cordon caused their vehicle to collide with a steward, resulting in injury.”

The club said it had asked for a meeting with police to discuss their decision and to pass on information relative to both drivers and their vehicles.

It appealed to fans to help by providing any information on the incidents which involved a works van and a Mini.

The statement added: “It is essential that we take whatever steps are necessary to protect people from harm when they attend our stadium and we ask for your continued support in doing so.

“Please comply with road closures and help to protect yourself and others.”