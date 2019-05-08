Antiques Roadshow legend lies on kitchen floor for 20 hours before police rescue

Have your say

Antiques Roadshow legend Henry Sandon spent 20 hours in agony on his kitchen floor after collapsing at home.

The 90-year-old former presenter fell over on April 30 and was left stranded.

He spent around 20 hours in pain before being rescued by police.

His concerned family raised the alarm when they were unable to contact him and officers were forced to break into his Worcester house.

Mr Sandon, who turns 91 in August, was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where is said to be “recovering and in good spirits”.

Mr Sandon is widely regarded as the world authority on Worcester Porcelain and has been a regular on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow since the 1970s.

He originally trained as an archaeologist where he developed his love of antiques.

Between 1966 and 1982 he was the curator of the Dyson Perrins Museum.



His son John Sandon is also an expert in glassware and antiques and has regularly appeared on Antiques Roadshow.

His contribution was honoured after the Henry Sandon Hall at the Worcester Royal Porcelain Museum was named after him.

In 2000, he was voted Antiques Personality of the Year and in 2008 was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to broadcasting, the ceramics industry, and to charity.

