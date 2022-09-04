Andy Samuel: Body discovered in hunt for missing Fife man near isle of Rum

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search has been under way for Andy Samuel.

The discovery was made near the Isle of Rum.

Officers say that the body has not yet been formally identified, but the family of Andy Samuel, who was reported missing on Thursday, has been informed.

He was last seen in the bay area around midnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, August, 31, and hasn’t been in contact with friends or family since.

A dinghy thought to belong to Andy was found in the area on Thursday.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “The body of a man has been found on the coastline of the Isle of Rum during the afternoon of Saturday, 3 September.