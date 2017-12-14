Andy Murray hits back at Rodney Marsh over ‘anti-English’ claims

SIR ANDY Murray has hit out at former footballer Rodney Marsh after he claimed the tennis star hated English people.

Loudmouth pundit Marsh singled out Murray during a debate on Twitter about whether Scots liked their English counterparts.

But his comments annoyed the three time Grand Slam winner so much that he responded by pointing out he had married an English woman.

Reacting to claims the chief executive of the Welsh FA could be in trouble for saying their next manager would definitely not be English, Marsh, 73, said: “Basically I believe most countries hate the English including some English. Luckily for them, as stats indicate, the English race is dying.

“One of the people I’m closest to is Scottish and even he told me they hate the English, just ask @andy_murray.”

Murray, 30, replied to the former Fulham and Manchester City player: “Yea hate them so much I married one.”

The former world number one married Kim Sears at Dunblane Cathedral in April, 2015, and the couple, who have two daughters, live in Surrey.

Murray also hit back at a Twitter troll who had a pop at his reputation for being dull.

Posting a picture of the tennis star in a Christmas jumper, Pete Heywoode posted: “That Zany and charismatic chap @andy_murray is clearly absolutely ecstatic for Christmas. Must be a barrel of laughs over at The Murrays over the festive period.”

In a sarcastic put down, Murray responded: “Thanks for the kind words.. and you’re right, it gets pretty mental at ours on Christmas! We play dominoes and do jigsaw puzzles normally but if we get a little tipsy then can get out of hand quick!”

Murray has previously had to hit back at suggestions he was anti-English after he jokingly said he wanted ‘anyone but England’ to win during the 2006 World Cup.

He also received criticism after he backed a Yes vote in the Scottish referendum on the eve of the poll in 2014.

Marsh, who was capped nine times for England, was a pundit on Sky Sports for more than 10 years but was sacked in 2005 after making a joke about the Asian tsunami. He has since appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and now hosts a radio show.