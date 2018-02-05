American football fans read out Scottish tweets in hilarious video

In the build up to Super Bowl LII, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power came up with a novel idea of generating buzz around the big match.

Taking to the streets, they approached members of the American public for one very specific reason - to get them to read out the best of Scottish Twitter.

Tweets from our glorious nation, often written in either Scots or Scottish English, have become something of their own phenomenon, with several notable examples being shared thousands of times.

Although, judging from the reaction of those in Paddy Power’s video, they hadn’t quite reached Minneapolis, Minnesota, where this year’s Super Bowl was being held.

Be warned, some of the language in the above video is of the offensive nature.

