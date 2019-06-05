Amber flood warning issued for Falkirk district

A flood alert has today been issued for Falkirk district.

The message comes from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and warns of heavy showers in the region which could cause isolated surface water and watercourse flooding.

Road users and pedestrians in Central Scotland are advised to stay “vigilant” during the amber warning.

The SEPA statement reads: “Heavy, localised showers over the area during Wednesday may cause isolated surface water and small watercourse flooding, but the likelihood of any particular location being affected is very low.

“Potential impacts may include localised flooding of low-lying land and the transport network.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

The Floodline quick dial number is 23100.

To register online, visit sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.