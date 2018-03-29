Amazon the new Great British Bake Off sponsor in £5m deal

Have your say

Amazon has been announced as the new broadcast sponsor for the second series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off in a deal reported to be worth about £5 million.

The sponsorship also extends across Bake Off: An Extra Slice, any festive episodes and Bake Off: The Professionals.

Last year’s sponsors were Lyle’s Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker, marking the first time the popular baking programme had received sponsorship following its move from the commercial-free BBC to Channel 4.

Channel 4’s head of digital and partnership innovation Jonathan Lewis, said: “It’s a great testimony to the success of Bake Off’s debut on Channel 4 last year that Amazon will sponsor the Bake Off programme brands this year.

“We’re looking forward to working with Amazon as we build towards the launch of one of the biggest TV events of the year.”

The deal is believed to be worth around £5m.

A key focus of the sponsorship for Amazon will be promoting Amazon Echo’s speakers and the capabilities of voice service Alexa, a release said.

The show’s judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, will return for Channel 4’s second series of the baking show, alongside hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Last year the show’s debut on Channel 4 delivered some of the highest ratings for the broadcaster to date.

The 2017 Bake Off final was watched by 10 million – six million down on the ratings for the 2016 final on BBC One, but the fourth biggest audience in Channel 4’s 35-year history.

The eighth series of Bake Off was won by Sophie Faldo.

