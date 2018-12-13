Amanda Cox: Gofundme for tragic mum raises more than £8000 in a day

A FUNDRAISER to help with funeral costs for tragic mum Amanda Cox has raised more than £8,000 in a day.

The 34-year-old was found dying in a rarely used stairwell at the Royal Infirmary on Monday night seven hours after being reported missing from a maternity ward.

Amanda Cox was found in a rarely used stairwell at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary.

Family friend John Clarkson set up the page to help Mrs Cox’s grieving husband Michael and their baby boy Murray who was two months premature.

Mr Clarkson said: “I have arranged this with the permission of one of Michael’s brothers to try and help Michael out any way we can, be it for funeral costs for Amanda or help with fuel costs travelling the 25 miles to the hospital daily for the next two months or with day-to-day costs for helping to raise Murray on his own.”

Created on Wednesday, the fundraiser originally had a target of £2,000 but has managed to easily exceed that amount.

Amanda Cox passed away on Monday evening. Picture: J Clarkson/Gofundme

Hundreds of people have donated money to Mr Clarkson’s cause, some of them friends and family but many of them complete strangers.

Among the donors are competitors and teammates of Mrs Cox, a keen darts player.

On the fundraiser’s comment section, Callum wrote: “The support and comments left on here say pretty much everything.

“I want to say but can’t find the words! Amanda was such a lovely girl with time for everyone will be sadly missed.”

A former colleague of Amanda’s, Emma, added: “I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Amanda years ago at the Hydro and I am beyond saddened to hear this has happened.

“Thinking of all her family, friends and especially her precious baby boy xx”

Fran & Asa Lawson posted; “Still truly not sunk in yet, but there’s one thing for sure you will never be forgotten. Love to Coxy, baby Murray and all the family xxx”

Ryan said: “Missing you already Amanda you will be sorely missed from me and Especially Danielle going to miss all the good laughs RIP. Thoughts are with Michael and baby Murray xx”

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media to the talented and popular darts player who once reached the final 32 in the Women’s World Masters.

Mike Hood posted on Facebook: “Tragic loss of life, great darts player. RIP.”

Ms Cox’s death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious by police who are preparing a ‘sudden death’ report for the Procurator Fiscal in Edinburgh.

A full post mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of death.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the tragedy may be ordered by the Crown Office.

Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive, NHS Lothian, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of Amanda Cox at this sad time. A police investigation is ongoing and we are assisting with their enquiries.”

Amanda Cox’s fundraiser can be accessed here.

