There is, you could argue, a festival show for everyone during that heady month of August in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 programme was launched this week with Alex Salmond among the performers. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA.

Familiar names like Sir Cliff Richard, film director Ken Loach and actress Stephanie Beacham will be among those on stage during the Fringe while the unknown, the talented and the brave fight it out for ticket sales and audiences across the city.

In a sign of what and who matters in 2023, it is perhaps no surprise that climate activist Greta Thunberg’s appearance at the book festival sold out in less than 24 hours. Due to the demand, the event will now be livestreamed so audiences can watch from anywhere in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also hitting the stage, six years on from his last Fringe show, will be former First Minister Alex Salmond with the past leader of the SNP going head-to-head in conversation with David Davis, former Chairman of the Conservative Party and head Brexiteer.

The nightly show – between two ‘friendly foes’ – has been billed as a “rip-roaring festival of political debate” as the pair duel for laughs. John Bercow, former speaker of the House of Commons, is billed as one of the overseers.