Looming retirements mean crisis is set to ‘get worse’, legal figure warns

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An “alarming shortage” of legal aid lawyers could lead to a “breakdown in access to justice,” with vulnerable Scots left without the means to defend their rights in court, according to a leading legal figure.

Pat Thom, vice-president of the Law Society of Scotland, said that without urgent action, the “fundamental right” of legal aid was in jeopardy, and stressed that lawyers across the nation are “deeply concerned” about the access to legal services for those people who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in today’s Scotsman, Ms Thom, who is also the co-convener of the society’s legal aid committee, pointed out that with around a third of legal act practitioners set to reach retirement age within the next decade, and a shortage of trainees to replace them, the situation will “only get worse.”

She explained: “The consequences of this crisis will be far reaching. A breakdown in access to legal aid represents a breakdown in access to justice.

“Without urgent action to restore legal aid, many vulnerable individuals could be left without the means to defend their rights in court. Access to justice is essential for the functioning of a fair society, and we cannot afford to let this critical service slip into disarray.”

Pat Thom warned the consequences of the legal aid crisis will be 'far reaching'. Picture: Jamie Williamson | Jamie Williamson

A Law Society of Scotland analysis of Scottish Legal Aid Board data shows there are currently 911 solicitors registered for criminal legal aid, a 16 per cent fall on the figure of 1,084 recorded in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhian Brown, the minister for victims and community safety, told Holyrood last month that she was committed to legal aid reform within the next 18 months, but conceded it was “unlikely” that primary legislation would be brought forward this term.

Ms Thom, who will become the society’s president in 2025/26, highlighted the pressure facing lawyers throughout Scotland, and the impact of that on the quality of the service they can offer and their own wellbeing.

She said that even for those lawyers who are able to manage their workload, the provision of legal aid was “financially unsustainable,” with trial rates barely changing since the late 1990s.