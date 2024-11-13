Actor Timothy West dies after 'long and extraordinary life'

Timothy West was known for stage acting, as well as roles in soaps including Coronation Street

Tributes have been paid to actor Timothy West who has died, aged 90.

The actor, who was married to Prunella Scales for 61 years, died peacefully in his sleep “with his friends and family at the end”, his family said.

His son, Samuel West, paid tribute to his “darling father” on social media.

Timothy West was known for stage acting, as well as roles in soaps including Coronation Street and Eastenders.

He was propelled to fame when he played Edward VII in a TV adaptation in 1975. A member of the Royal Shakespeare Company as a younger actor, he has has played Macbeth twice and King Lear four times, between the ages of 36 and 82.

Samuel West wrote: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“All of us will miss him terribly. We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days. Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West.”

Mr West and Ms Scales most recently appeared in a series charting the couple on journeys through Britain’s canal network, including the Caledonian canal in Scotland.