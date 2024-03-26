Absolute Classics Presents an Unforgettable Weekend of Classical Music at Dabton House

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in either a one night, or full weekend of classical music indulging in dinner, bed, and breakfast while enjoying intimate concerts featuring the emerging musicians of Dumfries and Galloway.

Founded in 2014 by the visionary Artistic Director, Alex McQuiston, Absolute Classics has become synonymous with excellence in classical music presentation. Over the years, the organisation has showcased some of the finest classical musicians to audiences while also nurturing and supporting emerging talents. From celebrated performers like Evelyn Glennie, Tamsin Little, and Peter Donohoe to rising stars such as Hugo Eedle and Catriona Arthur, Absolute Classics has consistently delivered unforgettable performances.

The upcoming event at Dabton House will feature a diverse line-up of performances over the weekend by emerging artists, all from Dumfries and Galloway and having studied at prestigious conservatoires. The schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday, May 17:

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM: Iona McDonald Concert

Saturday, May 18:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Will Archibald Concert

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM: Hugo Eedle, Catriona Arthur & Lewis Menzies Concert

Sunday, May 19:

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM: Callum Walton Concert

The intimate concert room at Dabton House, the Drawing Room, offers seating for up to 35 guests, providing a cozy and immersive setting for each performance. Pianist Yuki Negishi has been invited to join the event, adding an extra layer of musical excellence to the performances.

In addition to the captivating concerts, attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their experience with a 2 course dinner. This offers the chance for audience members to mingle with the performers and fellow music enthusiasts.

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of classical music amidst the stunning surroundings of Dabton House in Dumfries and Galloway. Join us for a weekend of unforgettable performances at Dabton House, presented by Absolute Classics. The program length for each concert is 1 hour.

DABTON HOUSE’S CLASSICAL MUSIC RETREAT

Make the most of the concerts and enjoy Dabton for an overnight or weekend stay. Packages include a tour of the four-acre private garden, afternoon tea, pre-concert drinks, and a two course dining experience with the musicians. The weekend package also includes a private art tour of neighbouring Drumlanrig Castle, and a complimentary treatment in the wellness suite at Dabton.

For tickets and further information, please visit Absolute Classics Event - Dabton House email [email protected] or call +44 7552 736 599.