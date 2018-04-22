About 60 firefighters battle large Aberdeenshire care home blaze

Have your say

About 60 firefighters are battling a large fire at a disused care home building in Aberdeenshire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Port Elphinstone, outside Inverurie, about 1:40pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had nine appliances at the scene on School Road. A height vehicle, command support unit and a water carrier are also in attendance.

A spokeswoman said the “fully developed” fire had taken hold of both floors of the two-storey building.

There are not thought to be any casualties as a result of the blaze.