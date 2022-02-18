Helicopter and coastguard teams rescue man stuck on steep slope in Aberdeenshire

A 72-year-old man has been rescued by coastguard teams and a helicopter after he became stuck on a steep muddy slope while out walking.

By Lucinda Cameron
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:46 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

People passing by raised the alarm when they spotted the man in difficulty around five to 10 metres down a slope in Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire on Thursday evening.

When their own rescue attempts failed, they called the coastguard at around 8.30pm. Teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay went to the scene along with the Stonehaven RNLI lifeboat and coastguard rescue helicopter 151.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ropes were used to reach the man and he was then lifted from the slope by helicopter and passed into the care of the ambulance service.

A coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

It is thought he had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for a check over.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

HelicopterAberdeenshireAberdeenStonehavenStonehaven RNLI
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.