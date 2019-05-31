Aberdeen hotel guests evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze

Have your say

Guests were evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze at a Travelodge hotel.

Fire crews went to the scene in Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen, after the alarm was raised just after 10am on Friday.

Five fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which broke out on the second floor.

They had the situation under control by 11.06am.

The hotel was evacuated as firefighters dealt with the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

