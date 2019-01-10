Aberdeen depute lord provost suspended over sex harassment claim

Have your say

Aberdeen’s depute lord provost is being investigated by police over a sexual harassment allegation and has been suspended by the Scottish Conservatives

The party took action against Councillor Alan Donnelly after receiving what was described as a “serious” complaint.

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: “On 8January, the party received a serious complaint about Councillor Alan Donnelly.

“We were also informed that a complaint had also been made to the police.

“As is normal in these circumstance, Councillor Donnelly was immediately suspended from the party.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland has been made aware of an allegation.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have received formal notification from his group that Cllr Donnelly has been suspended by the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party pending an investigation and will not take part in any civic duties during this period.”

Mr Donnelly represents the Torry and Ferryhill ward on the Conservative and Labour ruled council. He has been in post for more than a decade.