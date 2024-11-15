Pensioner in ‘serious’ condition in hospital following crash on A920
A 72-year-old woman is in a “serious” condition in hospital following a crash on the A920 in Aberdeenshire.
The collision, which took place near Thornhill on Thursday, involved a Land Rover Defender and a Ford EcoSport.
Police said they received the call to attend the incident at about 1.35pm.
A 72-year-old woman driving the Ford and two people in the Land Rover – the 60-year-old female driver and a 60-year-old male passenger – were all taken by ambulance to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The 60-year-old and 61-year-old were both released after treatment.
The 72-year-old remains in hospital, where staff have described her condition as “serious”.
Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the cause of the crash is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed it take place to contact us.
“If you were driving on this road around the time of the crash and have any information or dashcam footage that may assist, please get in touch.
“Information should be passed to Police Scotland through 101 quoting incident number 1611 of November 13.”
Comments
