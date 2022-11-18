Police officers are appealing for information after a fatal crash in Perthshire.

The crash involved a white Mini Cooper and took place on Thursday November 17 at about 9.20pm.

The incident happened on the A9 north of Perth, between Luncarty and Bankfoot, near Newmill Farm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver, a 55-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The A9 was closed northbound while road crash investigation work was carried out and it re-opened at about 2.30am on Friday November 18.

Inspector Gregory Burns said: “We are appealing for anyone in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch as you may have information that could assist with our investigation.