A9 closed: Major Scottish road closed near Aviemore as emergency services attend
Traffic Scotland are reporting a collision in Aviemore.
A major Scottish road has been closed as emergency service put diversions in place.
The A9 has been closed in Aviemore, with Traffic Scotland reporting a collision.
Emergency services are attending the scene and traffic is being diverted through the B9152m North of Kingussie.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.
