A9 closed: Major Scottish road closed near Aviemore as emergency services attend

Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST
Traffic Scotland are reporting a collision in Aviemore.

A major Scottish road has been closed as emergency service put diversions in place.

The A9 has been closed in Aviemore, with Traffic Scotland reporting a collision.

Emergency services are attending the scene and traffic is being diverted through the B9152m North of Kingussie.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

