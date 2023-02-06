News you can trust since 1817
A9 closed in both directions following three car collision

The A9 has been closed in both directions following a serious collision involving three cars.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
1 hour ago

Emergency services were called to the scene near Carrbridge just after 6am on Monday – with drivers warned that there will be delays on the route, and to use alternative route if possible.

The scale of the accident and injuries are not yet known at this time.

Traffic Scotland confirmed “The carriageway is currently blocked in both directions due to a collision”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05am on Monday, February 6, 2023, officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A9, Carrbridge.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed.”

