A9 closed in both directions following three car collision

The A9 has been closed in both directions following a serious collision involving three cars.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Carrbridge just after 6am on Monday – with drivers warned that there will be delays on the route, and to use alternative route if possible.

The scale of the accident and injuries are not yet known at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland confirmed “The carriageway is currently blocked in both directions due to a collision”

The A9 has been closed in both directions following a serious collision involving three cars.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05am on Monday, February 6, 2023, officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A9, Carrbridge.