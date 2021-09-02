A85 incident: Biker dies after crashing Kawasaki and dropping down embankment near St Fillans

A motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road and dropped down an embankment next to a loch.

By Laura Paterson
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 12:34 pm

According to Police Scotland, the 27-year-old man was travelling west on the A75 St Fillans to Lochearnhead road, skirting Loch Earn, on a black Kawasaki ZXD7F when the crash happened at around 7.50pm on Wednesday.

Police have said the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the incident.

A motocyclist has died after crashing off the road and down an embankment near St Fillans.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, police sergeant David Marr said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3199 of September 1.”

