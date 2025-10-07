A836 crash: Woman charged after three-vehicle crash on North Coast 500 route outside Dounreay power station

Published 7th Oct 2025, 08:33 BST
One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

The A836 has reopened outside Dounreay power station following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Police have confirmed one person was taken to hospital and a woman has been charged in connection.

Officers said the collision happened around 7.40am on Tuesday.

A diversion was in place with drivers being advised to avoid the area, but officers have now confirmed the road has reopened.

They said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

