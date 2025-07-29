A78 crash: Teenager who died in crash involving ambulance on Scottish road named by police

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

police scotland

A teenager who died in a crash in North Ayrshire has been named as Kendal John Donaldson.

The 18-year-old was riding an e-scooter which was involved in a collision with an ambulance on the A78 around 2.35 am on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the incident which took place on the southbound carriageway between the Pennyburn Roundabout and the junction with the B779 at Kilwinning.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one from the ambulance was injured.

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anyone with information or dashcam footage can call 101, quoting reference 0324 of 28 July, 2025.

