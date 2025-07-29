The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

police scotland

A teenager who died in a crash in North Ayrshire has been named as Kendal John Donaldson.

The 18-year-old was riding an e-scooter which was involved in a collision with an ambulance on the A78 around 2.35 am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the incident which took place on the southbound carriageway between the Pennyburn Roundabout and the junction with the B779 at Kilwinning.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one from the ambulance was injured.

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anyone with information or dashcam footage can call 101, quoting reference 0324 of 28 July, 2025.