74-year-old dies after car crashes into tree

A pensioner has died after her car left the road and crashed into a tree in the Borders.

The collision was discovered around 10.20am on Tuesday on the B6350, one mile east of Sprouston, near Kelso.

Emergency services attended and the 74-year-old, the sole occupant of the silver Vauxhall Meriva, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for six hours for a collision investigation to be carried out, with officers appealing for any witnesses.

Sergeant Fraser Wood said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this sad time and we have officers providing them with support and assistance.

"The B6350 is a rural road running between Kelso and Coldstream and we believe that the car was travelling eastwards, towards Coldstream, when it left the road.

"I would appeal to any drivers using the B6350 yesterday morning who may have passed the vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 0959 of July 9.