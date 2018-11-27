70% of Scots would back remain in a “People’s Vote” on Brexit

Nearly 70 per cent of Scots would vote to remain in the EU if a People’s vote was held - a significant rise in support since the 2016 referendum, new research shows.

And across Great Britain as a whole, a clear majority (56 per cent) would now vote to remain, an increase from 49% last time, according to research for Best for Britain and HOPE not hate.

Ian Murray hailed the figures.

The latest analysis puts support for Remain in Scotland at 69.6 per cent, significantly up from 62 per cent in June 2016.

The results found that two thirds of people (66 per cent) want the public to have the final say on the Brexit deal. In Scotland, the figure rises to 71.5 per cent.

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, said: “This is a hugely significant analysis, which reveals that nearly seven-in-ten Scots would vote to remain in the EU.

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit deal, as it will lead to job losses, harm the economy and put workers’ rights at risk.

“Theresa May’s Brexit deal is the worst of all worlds, and it is set to be rejected by the Commons, despite her desperate tour of Scotland and the UK.

“If the Prime Minister is determined to make people poorer, they should be asked if that’s what they want.

“The best solution is a people’s vote, and this analysis shows that a majority of people both in Scotland and across the UK want to remain in the EU.”

The constituency level analysis also revealed that 422 of 632 constituencies now have majority support for remain, up from 229 in the 2016 referendum.

This includes a majority of English constituencies for the first time, as well as all Scottish seats and all but one seat in Wales.

Best for Britain chief executive Eloise Todd said: “The country is shifting in one direction. Two and a half years since the 2016 vote, people across the country are coming to the same conclusion no matter how they voted then: Brexit won’t deliver.

“The PM is trying to strongarm MPs into backing the slim pickings of her deal, using the prospect of no deal to scare them into acceptance.

“Brits will not be blackmailed on Brexit. Our research shows people across the nation have decided we are better off with the EU deal we currently have.”

The analysis, using multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) methodology, is based on polling by Populus of over 8,000 people across Great Britain.

The MRP analysis was undertaken by Focaldata, an award-winning AI start-up focused on market research. It follows a similar MRP study conducted by YouGov and Focaldata for Best for Britain and HOPE not hate in July.