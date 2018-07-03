500 operations cancelled due to ‘non-clinical’ reasons

Nearly 500 operations were cancelled due to problems such as a lack of beds and staff in May, fewer than last year.

Official figures show that 489 operations were cancelled by hospitals due to capacity or non-clinical reasons during the month, an average of almost 16 a day.

The number represents 1.6% of the total 31,208 planned operations across NHS Scotland during the month and is an improvement from 587 cancelled in April (2% of the 26,932 scheduled).

Reasons can include the unavailability of beds, staff and equipment as well as employee illness, dirty equipment and theatre sessions overrunning.

Operations cancelled for capacity or non-clinical reasons spiked to more than 1,200 in January and March due to increased emergency admissions and poor weather.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The total number of planned operations carried out by NHS Scotland in May was up 4% compared to the same month last year.

“Despite this increase in activity, these statistics show the rate of cancellations is the lowest ever recorded.

“A total of 303,000 operations took place in the last year, that’s on average 840 each day.”

Scottish Labour health spokesman Anas Sarwar said: “Thousands of operations have been cancelled so far this year because our NHS couldn’t cope, leaving staff frustrated and patients in discomfort and pain.

“As the NHS approaches its 70th birthday our health service is seriously struggling to cope with a staffing crisis created by the SNP government.

“Each of these cancelled operation leaves a patient waiting for vital treatment that hospitals have not been able to give because staff are overworked and undervalued.

“The new Health Secretary must quickly give our NHS the support it needs or she will end up dumped out of office like her predecessor.”