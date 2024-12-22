5 amazing Christmas traditions from around Europe

A cold water Christmas Day swim in Ireland. | Alamy/PA

Turkey and trimmings are dull in comparison to these outlandish pastimes

One of the biggest celebrations of the year, Christmas is steeped in tradition and folklore. Decorating trees with fairy lights and dressing up tables is standard practice – but across Europe, far stranger rituals have taken shape over the years.

From warding off bad spirits by dressing up as furry beasts, to burning effigies of giant goats – some of these real life antics are wilder than fiction and make Santa’s existence seem like a scientific fact.

Here’s how to experience them firsthand…

Icy dips in Ireland

Cold water swimming has been gaining popularity for some time, but hardy Irish folk have been taking an annual Christmas Day dip for the past 40 years. In the name of charity, thousands take the icy plunge, often dressed in Christmas hats or even full Father Christmas outfits. Refreshments and music help brave souls warm up. Three swims will be held in Kerry this year on Fenit, Banna and the Ladies Beach. Either hop over as a spectator or dive in and embrace the waves.

How: Irish Ferries offers a seven-night break to Killorglin, in Co. Kerry from £733 (for a group of six), including return cruise ferry travel and self-catering accommodation. Free child places are available. Visit irishferries.com

Fancy dress in Switzerland with the Kandersteg Pelzmartige | Switzerland Tourism/PA

Freakish fancy dressing in Switzerland

Dressing up is almost essential at this time of year but there’s more to the festive wardrobe than sparkly outfits and a red Santa suit. On December 25, residents of Swiss village Kandersteg don macabre outfits to scare aware evil spirits. Expect to find people wrapped in furs and ringing bells. These ‘rag men’ and ‘child eaters’ are a far cry from Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman – but they’ve still earned their place in Christmas folklore. The parade is repeated on January 1 – making doubly sure those demons stay away.

How: Ramble Worldwide offer a seven-night Winter Walks in Kandersteg trip from £2,099pp, including half-board accommodation and flights. Departs December 20. Visit rambleworldwide.co.uk

Sauna sizzling in Finland

Finnish sauna-goers | Alamy/PA

In the chilly Nordic nations, a sauna is an essential way to keep warm. But it’s an opportunity to socialise too. According to the Finnish National Statistics Centre, sauna bathing is one of the most important festive activities. On Christmas Eve, families regularly get together for a traditional joulusauna ritual. On December 24, groups gather in saunas decorated with birch branches and lanterns and leave a gift and treats for the sauna elf, the Saunatonttu. Combine the experience with a visit to the home of another great festive legend in Santa’s workshop at Rovaniemi.

How: Responsible Travel offers a five-day Christmas in Lapland trip from £1,229pp, including full-board accommodation, activities, transfers and winter clothing. Visit responsibletravel.com

A village in Cumbre, Gran Canaria, where sand sculpting is an attracting. | Ramble Worldwide/PA

Shifting holy sands in Gran Canaria

Swap snowmen for sandpeople at Las Canteras Beach in Gran Canaria, where nativity scenes are sculpted from golden grains. Familiar characters include baby Jesus, a manger, the holy family, the angels, the magi, the ox, the donkey, and an assortment of shepherds and villagers. The popular display, runs from the end of November to January 7 every year. Make the most of the mild weather with a walking holiday following paths through pine forests, alpine meadows and the high mountain ranges of the central Cumbre. Stay in a beachside hotel with views over Las Canteras Beach and dine at a special gala Christmas dinner.

How: Ramble Worldwide offer a seven-night Gran Canaria trip from £2,245pp, including B&B accommodation, some meals, transfers and flights. Departs December 21. Visit rambleworldwide.com

The Christmas Yule Goat in Sweden. | Alamy/PA

Goat burning in Sweden

Throughout history, the devil has always been portrayed as a formidable figure. In Sweden, only one creature has the power to overcome him – a goat. Dating back to the 11th century, the bizarre Swedish Yule Goat tradition is honoured by hanging goat-shaped ornaments made of straw on Christmas trees. Residents of the town of Gävle construct a 40ft straw goat statue in the main square before it’s set alight and burned down. Since 1966, it’s been destroyed 37 times – although it’s successfully survived for the past four years due to increased security measures.