35-year-old woman dead and two children injured in road accident

A 35-year-old woman has died and two children have been injured in a road accident.

Police Scotland were called to the two-car collision on the A948 Auchnagatt to Ellon road about 4pm on Friday.

The collision involved a white Volkswagen Polo and a white Mitsubishi L200 that was towing a twin axle trailer.

The 35-year-old female driver of the white Volkswagen tragically died from her injuries.

A male, aged 33, and two children, aged six and four, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Andy Meikleham Roads Policing Dept said “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of those involved.”

The investigation into the cause of the collision is under way.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Police on 101 and quote incident 2945 of 12/07/2019 .