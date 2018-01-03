32ft Nessie and a Scottie Dog among bizarre items left in Scots hotels

Swarovski encrusted wellington boots, a giant inflatable unicorn, a replica of Ben Nevis made from Shortbread and Dundee cake, and a 10 metre model of Nessie made out of empty Irn-Bru cans are just some of the bizarre items left behind in Scottish hotels last year.

Budget hotel brand Travelodge highlighted some of the more interesting items left behind in its 542 UK hotels - which includes its 43 Scottish hotels - during the last 12 months.

A Grandfather Clock was left behind in Livingston. Picture: Travelodge

The annual report revealed that a Land Deed & Title to land in the Scottish Highlands, a 100 year old secret family recipe book, a coin collection worth over £200,000 and a bespoke Vera Wang Tartan wedding dress were among the items to be found at the chain’s Lost and Found Scotland office during 2017.

A speech by an unnamed politician was left in a room by a parliamentarian during a stay in the Edinburgh Princes Street Travelodge, while the housekeeping team at the Stirling hotel got a lovely surprise when they were greeted by an adorable Scottie dog called Taggart, who had been left behind by his forgetful owner - the pair were reunited by the staff later that day.

One business customer left behind a 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert at a Travelodge in Aberdeen; the distressed gentleman sent his PA to personally collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

Wedding parties seemed to be the most forgetful customers as designer wedding dresses, cakes and even a mother-in-law were all left behind before being discovered by hotel staff.

The manager at Glasgow Central Travelodge was even forced to track down a pantomime company who had left behind Cinderella’s ‘lost slipper‘ - an hour before Cinderella was set to go on stage.

Shakila Ahmed, spokeswoman for Travelodge, said: “With millions of customers staying across our 43 hotels in Scotland, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind. This year’s inventory list includes a Land Deeds & Title to land in the Scottish Highlands, a replica of Nessie made from Irun Bru cans, a mother in law, a four foot wedding cake designed like Ben Nevis made from shortbread and Dundee cake and keys to a Ferrari.

“Also as more business customers are staying with us than ever before, we have had some precious items being left behind such as a 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert belonging to a high flying executive, company accounts, business presentations as well as a politician’s speech . “

“The running theme our customers do tell us, is that the pace of modern life is so fast & furious that time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

The incredible list is detailed below:

HOTEL - LOST AND FOUND ITEM

Aberdeen Airport - A vintage Chanel suit

Aberdeen Central - A 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert

Dumfries - A magnum of Scottish Mist

Dunfermline - 8 suitcases full of Highland Shortbread

Stirling - A Scottie dog called Taggart

Edinburgh Central Princes Street - Land Deed & Title to land in Scottish Highlands

Edinburgh Central Rose Street - Keys to a Ferrari 458

Edinburgh Central Queen Street - Swarovski encrusted wellington boots

Edinburgh Haymarket - A life-size nativity set

Edinburgh Princes Street - A politician’s speech

Falkirk - VIP tickets to see Little Mix at Falkirk Stadium

Glasgow Central - A Nebuchadnezzar of Bollinger Champagne

Glasgow Central - Cinderella’s lost slipper

Glasgow Queen Street - Mother-in-Law

Glenrothes - Plane tickets to Sydney, Australia

Fort William - A ten-metre papier-mâché replica of The Loch Ness Monster

Fort William - A replica of Ben Nevis made from Shortbread

Helensburgh Seafront - Bespoke Vera Wang Tartan wedding dress

Inverness City Centre - A 100 year old secret family recipe book

Kincross M90 - A company’s statuary accounts

Livingston - A Grandfather Clock

Perth A9 - A coin collection worth over £200,000

Peterhead - Bagpipes

Stirling M80 - A giant inflatable unicorn

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014