14 pictures that make you realise why you love Scotland

Have your say

From our food to sense of humour, there’s plenty of reasons to love Scotland

Scotland is home to many great things, from picture perfect castles, historic landmarks and a growing array of food and drink - including 25 new gins in the past year - there’s plenty of reasons to visit or rediscover your home.

As reported recently, Scotland has the most visited attractions outside of London for the first time in years, meaning our touist industry is going from strength to strength.

Read more: Ten of the best quotes from Scottish comedians

Coupled with a famous sense of humour, welcoming attitude and stunning scenery, there’s really no place like home...just don’t mention the weather!

Read more: 10 words you’ll only know if you went to school in Scotland