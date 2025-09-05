Here are the 10 Scottish regions with the lowest business survival rates

Research by Utility Bidder examined factors such as GDP, business survival rates, transport connectivity and office efficiency ratings to determine the best and worst areas in Scotland for starting a business.

Further findings found that Edinburgh was the best Scottish region for starting a business in 2025.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire has the highest employment rate in Scotland at 83.6%.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Utility Bidder collected data from thinkbroadband, the Office for National Statistics and the Scottish Government for their findings.

They additionally looked at the number of train stations per 100,000 people, the number of office sector properties per 100,000 people, the percentage of people who leave school with a level 6 qualification and non-domestic properties with positive Energy Efficiency Ratings across local authorities.

They then combined the data points to find which local authorities are worst for starting a new business.

Here are the 10 regions with the lowest business survival rates in Scotland:

1 . South Ayrshire South Ayrshire's five year business survival rate was given a 30%. Ayr High Street is pictured. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Fife Fife was awarded a 34.9% five year business survival rate. Pictured is a view from the top of the Forth Rail Bridge looking north over North Queensferry and Fife. | PA Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk Falkirk was rated 35.7% for their five year business survival rate. Pictured is Denny town centre. | PA Photo Sales

4 . Glasgow City Glasgow City received a 36.2% rate for five year business survival. Pictured is a general view of Glasgow including Ibrox Stadium. | Getty Images Photo Sales