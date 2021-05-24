Yes Sir, I Can Boogie: Top Scots DJ George Bowie has released a GBX remix with Baccara

Last year the song became a big hit with football fans and became the unofficial anthem of the Euros 2020, which saw Scotland qualify for their first major tournament in 22 years.

George has now collaborated with the Spanish duo and DJ Sparkos to create a new remix of the iconic song.

The Clyde 1 DJ shared the exciting news on social media.

The 52-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Got my collaboration with these 2 coming your way on Friday. GBX versus Baccara Yes Sir I Can Boogie 2021. Sparkos remix."

The classic tune brought the Baccara girls’ global success in the 1970s. Many covers have been released of the song, but not all have been such a hit with fans.

Maria Mendiola who fronted the duo said: “I am so happy you wouldn’t imagine. It’s unbelievable that people still like this song after 44 years of its original release.”

“When George was releasing the song, we were so excited. We love it and think he’s done a fantastic job on the song.”

“During this pandemic it’s nice to finally have some good news and we hope our fans feel the same. We would like to thank everyone for the support so far on the new release, we are very grateful.”

Both Maria and Cristina are hoping the new version will be popular amongst Scottish football fans.

Steve Clarke’s players were seen dancing to the hit in the dressing room at the national stadium, Hampden Park, after goalkeeper David Marshall’s dramatic penalty shootout heroics saw they beat Serbia last November.

The victory was made sweeter as it was Scotland’s first ever penalty shootout, sparking emotional scenes and a now famous tearful post-match television interview with Celtic and Scotland star Ryan Christie choking back tears.

Scotland fans particularly revelled in the win as the Auld Enemy has failed to win a string of penalty shootouts.

Bowie's re-work of Bits and Pieces is already the goal tune at Hampden but maybe his new version of Yes Sir will replace it.

George said: “It feels great to finally have it out there and it’s done really well over the weekend as it’s reached 16 in the iTunes charts.”

“There’s been a lot of love for it so far, like when I played it on Clyde 1 on Saturday night. People were calling me telling me how much they enjoy it.”

“It was great working with the girls. Sadly, we couldn’t all go into the studio together, I would have liked to fly out to Spain and join them while recording but instead a lot of it was done over zoom.”

He added: “I’ve got a few other remixes in the works too, including a Skerryvore bagpipe mix which I’m hoping the football fans will all get behind and a big summer Ibiza mix coming at the start of summer.”

The new dance version of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie is now available on all platforms.

