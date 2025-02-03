Top UK products of 2025

8,000 consumers decided which new products deserved to have the red Product of the Year logo accolade | Shutterstock

The winners of Product of the Year 2025 have now been revealed - including the ‘perfect chip’ to the most trusted toilet tissue.

Decided by 8,000 UK consumers in an annual survey of product innovation, the award has gained a reputation for putting brands and products on the map by giving them some well-earned recognition.

This year’s survey has pointed out some emerging trends in beauty, homeware and pet products that have dominated the list, with two new categories making their debuts in 2025 – ‘Financial Services’ and ‘Garden Lifestyle’.

The research was conducted independently by Kantar who brought together UK consumers to decide which new products deserved to have the iconic red Product of the Year logo accolade.

The on-pack logo ensures these products are instantly recognisable as a product of excellence, identifiable to 81 per cent of British shoppers, and one worth stocking up on for convenience retailers.

Helga Slater, managing director of Product of the Year, said: “We’re delighted to see so many incredible innovators receive the recognition they deserve.

“From category-firsts to world-firsts, this year’s winners reveal an exciting consumer landscape and what better recognition than that of the voting public – all 8,000 of them!”

Some notable mentions include Dove’s Advanced Care Body Wash range which triumphed in this year’s beauty and wellness category - promising consumers softer skin for 24 hours.

And Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Razor which won by more than a whisker within the ‘Male Grooming’ category.

In the ‘Beer and Spirits’ category, Birra Moretti's 'Sale Di Mare' - inspired by Italy’s coastal regions - took the crown.

Other alcohol category all-stars included Jack Daniel's & Coca‑Cola which won the ‘Premixed Spirit’ category – one of the world’s most popular bar orders and Strongbow Strawberry – a much-celebrated addition to the fruity ciders range.

Jack Daniel's & Coca‑Cola won the ‘Premixed Spirit’ category | Product of the Year

Championing Product of the Year’s first ‘Garden Lifestyle’ category, Keter’s signature Garden Storage Box - with its beautiful wood effect - captured the hearts of UK shoppers.

And in another first, Starling Banks’ Personal Current Account app topped the ‘Financial Services’, a category debut for Product of the Year in 2025.

For those keen to see where their favourite products are placed, the full list of 2025 Product of the Year winners has been broken down across 39 categories.

Top UK products of 2025