Third instalment of thrilling crime classic Thane and Moss series republished by Zertex Media

First published in the 1950’s, the Thane & Moss series has been welcomed with open arms by a new audience in 2024, with the third book of the series reissued for new generations to enjoy on March 29th

The Thane & Moss series, written by Bill Knox, is now republished by Zertex Media’s Crime Imprint, home of Amazon #1 bestselling author, JD Kirk, with the first two books already receiving acclaim.

Readers will be welcomed into the shadowy heart of 1960s Scotland, with a gripping introduction to Glasgow’s most notorious criminal dynasty, the Kilburns. But even in gritty Glasgow where lawlessness reigns, the murder of a policeman sends shockwaves through the city, with both the police and the Kilburns holding the secret of who carried out the cold-blooded act.

Leave it to the Hangman by Bill Knox

The famous Thane and Moss duo return to solve this complex and rich mystery which the godfather of Tartan Noir, Knox, expertly weaves, highlighting the truly thin line between right and wrong that exists in the world.

Reintroducing readers to the world of Thane & Moss, Zertex Media’s initiative to reissue the first three of the series has resulted in the first book, Deadline, ranking in the top 5 of Amazon’s Scottish Crime list.

Susan Ward, daughter of Bill Knox and caretaker of the late author’s estate, said: “My family are thrilled at the prospect of the revival of our father’s books into which he put so much of his thought, time and effort.”

Commenting on the republication, author JD Kirk said: “It’s a great honour to be a part of the reissuing of such a significant Scottish crime series. Bill Knox is a beloved Tartan Noir author, and his body of work has been inspirational to my own writing career and I’m sure that of many of Scotland’s best crime writers.

“The response to the first two books has been amazing, and by offering them in audio and ebook format, as well as paperback, we’ve been able to help Bill’s work reach new fans, as well as old.”

Zertex Media is republishing the first three books of the Thane & Moss series in e-book and audiobook format in early 2024. The team is excited about introducing these incredible books to a new digital audience, and providing those already familiar with them a new way to relive these Scottish crime classics.”