These AI tools can help revolutionise how you market your business

Companies need more than traditional marketing methods to remain competitive - they need to implement AI tools.

Wondershare Filmora 2025 is stepping up to the challenge with a suite of new AI-driven tools designed to enhance content creation and streamline marketing efforts.

The latest additions, including the AI Image to Video and AI Video Translation features, offer businesses the opportunity to produce professional, quality content with reduced time, effort, and costs.

AI image to video

Wondershare Filmora’s AI Image to Video tool allows businesses to convert static images into dynamic video content effortlessly.

The AI technology scans images and applies a range of exciting effects, such as AI Hug, AI Kiss, AI Fight, and unique features like Disintegration, Struck by Lightning, and Horror Crack.

These effects transform still images into engaging, attention-grabbing visuals, ideal for social media and promotional use.

This tool significantly benefits businesses by speeding up the video creation process, offering ease of use, and enabling cross-platform flexibility.

Companies can now quickly turn their images into compelling marketing videos that reflect their brand’s identity and messaging.

Additionally, the AI Audio to Video tool transforms audio content, such as podcasts and interviews, into visually engaging videos. By analysing the audio’s tone and keywords, the AI suggests relevant visuals, stock footage, animations, or text overlays, saving businesses hours of manual editing.

AI-tools that offer businesses greater efficiency, creativity, and scalability | Shutterstock

AI video translation

Wondershare Filmora’s AI Video Translation feature allows businesses to break down language barriers by translating spoken words in videos into 23 languages, along with their subtitles.

This powerful tool enables companies to reach international markets and communicate with a broader audience, all while reducing the need for costly manual translation services.

With AI Video Translation, companies can now deliver content to diverse audiences across the globe more efficiently, opening doors to new markets and enhancing customer engagement.

Real world applications

These AI tools have vast applications across various industries. For businesses seeking to expand into international markets, AI Video Translation is invaluable for transforming product videos into multiple languages, increasing reach and improving customer understanding.

Content creators can use the AI Audio to Video tool to quickly convert podcasts and voiceovers into visually appealing videos, boosting audience engagement. Similarly, businesses can turn customer feedback, product audio demonstrations, and promotional voiceovers into dynamic marketing videos with minimal effort.

E-commerce companies can harness AI Image to Video to create dynamic product videos from basic images, enhancing their promotional content and drawing more attention from potential customers.

Meanwhile, photography businesses can animate event sequences and create visually stunning video highlights for both clients and social media promotion.

By infusing static visuals with motion and energy, Wondershare Filmora’s AI tools generate more captivating viewing experiences, leading to increased engagement on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and other social media networks.

Wondershare Filmora 2025’s AI-powered tools, including AI Image to Video, AI Audio to Video, and AI Video Translation, offer businesses greater efficiency, creativity, and scalability in their marketing strategies.