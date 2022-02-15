No further information about the winner of the February 4 draw will be released unless they agree to publicity.

The single player matched all five EuroMillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.

The winning numbers were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

It could be you - one day.

Camelot senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the winner of this amazing EuroMillions jackpot prize has come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.”

The country’s biggest National Lottery win was a £170 million EuroMillions jackpot won by an anonymous ticket-holder in the draw on October 8 2019.

Scotland’s biggest winners were Colin and Christine Weir, of Largs, Ayrshire, who scooped a EuroMillions £161million jackpot in 2011.

