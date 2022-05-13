Rhona Malone raised concerns about sexism within the force and said she had been through “absolute hell”.

The highly experienced officer had received an email saying two female firearms officers shouldn't be deployed together when there were sufficient male staff on duty.

In a joint statement Ms Malone and Police Scotland said a settlement had been agreed which included a payment of £947,909.07.

Rhona Malone was one of only four female firearms officers in Edinburgh

It said Chief Constable Iain Livingstone had personally apologised to Ms Malone for the issues highlighted during an employment tribunal.

This included the force's "poor response when a dedicated and promising officer raised legitimate concerns".

The statement added that the chief constable was committed to "leading change" in policing in Scotland to improve the experiences of women.

Ms Malone's solicitor Margaret Gribbon said the payout and statement was a watershed moment for Police Scotland.

Rhona Malone was victimised by senior male officers while serving with Police Scotland

A tribunal heard last year that Ms Malone was a committed police constable who had an exemplary record.

She became an authorised firearms officer (AFO) in Police Scotland's ARV unit in 2016, based in Edinburgh and was one of two women in a team of 12 AFOs. Of 60 AFOs in Edinburgh's ARV division, only four were women.

The tribunal also heard from a former colleague of Ms Malone who was told by the chief firearms instructor that women should not become AFOs "because they menstruated and that affected their temperament".

When she asked if women AFOs could wear trousers and a top, rather than a one-piece, so it would be easier to go to the toilet, the chief firearms instructor swore at her.

A topless photograph of a woman was posted on a team WhatsApp group and the same senior officer referred to an investigator from watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner as “a wee lassie”.

In its judgement, the tribunal accepted evidence that there was an "absolute boys' club culture" within the ARV which was "horrific"

The tribunal said it found the evidence of a chief superintendent "implausible" and "wholly unsatisfactory" and described the actions of an HR official as "neither honest nor reliable."

Ms Malone had refused a small payout on the condition she signed a non disclosure agreement (NDA) to stop her speaking out.

Last year she described winning her tribunal as "vindication" but said Police Scotland had put her through "absolute hell."

Ms Malone's solicitor Margaret Gribbon: "Unfortunately it has cost the taxpayer exorbitant sums but that is the price that has to be paid where an employer has committed multiple breaches of the equality act."

"My client has lost a promising police career and the tribunal heard evidence from other armed female officers who had been trained at considerable public expense, but have been driven out of the firearms division because of the rampant culture of sexism," she said.

She added: "This ought to be a watershed moment for Police Scotland. My client's motivation in pursuing this litigation was always to obtain accountability and for her harrowing experience to be used as a catalyst for change.”