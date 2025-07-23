Follow this expert guide to get your dream wet room | No credit

Homeowners are creating a living space that offers benefits for the whole family by turning their bathrooms into wet rooms - and now you can too, thanks to this expert guide.

Wetroom Designs help homeowners and professionals create stunning wet rooms - that not only look beautiful but last a lifetime.

They've now created an expert guide to help you design and budget for your dream wet room.

Firstly, experts say that a successful wet room project always starts with a clear plan.

Decide how you want to use the space, including the position of the shower area, access points, and any form of partitioning to keep wet and dry zones separate.

It’s always possible to create an illusion of space - so even the smallest bathrooms can feel large and open.

Wetroom Designs encourages customers to get precise measurements and accurate drawings right from the start.

By doing this, you can eliminate any surprises during installation.

A well-thought-out plan gives you peace of mind that your new wet room will be everything you imagined: a clean and open space that’s both beautiful and functional.

The next step is proper waterproofing.

This is the essential barrier that separates an average bathroom from a true wet room.

Anything less than adequate tanking or membrane can result in a failed wet room - and potentially serious damage to your home.

Wetroom Designs offers complete kits with everything you need to waterproof a wet room, whether it’s on a concrete or timber floor.

Full installation instructions are included to make the process foolproof.

By following the correct methods and choosing high-quality products, you’ll end up with a room that’s fully protected for years to come.

Next, you’ll need to ensure that water drains correctly.

A proper floor gradient is crucial to direct water toward the drain.

Wetroom Design’s linear wet room drains combine sleek design with high-capacity drainage to prevent puddles and provide a seamless finish.

Not only are they simple to install, but they also ensure proper drainage - essential for both safety and performance.

A floor with an inadequate gradient isn’t just an inconvenience; it can be a serious slip hazard.

For those seeking a flawless finish, using compatible products is also key.

The company’s tileable trays are designed to integrate perfectly with their drainage and waterproofing systems, allowing you to create a clean, high-end look without sacrificing durability or function.

This lets homeowners achieve the design they want, create smooth transitions between the shower and dry areas, and enjoy surfaces that are easy to clean.