Health tech is evolving but what does this mean for our personal health?

Emerging technologies are transforming our approach to wellness and disease management | Shutterstock

In an era where technology permeates every aspect of our lives, it's no surprise that it has begun to revolutionise the way we manage our health.

Personalised health care, powered by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, biometric monitoring devices, and advanced data analytics, is transforming our approach to wellness and disease management.

AI apps like Breathhh and Misu, use complex algorithms to analyze user data.

This includes medical history, lifestyle choices, and even genetic information.

The AI then provides tailored recommendations for health and wellness, adapting as it learns more about the user over time.

It can suggest dietary changes, exercise routines, and stress-management techniques specifically beneficial for their condition - and optimise workout plans and nutrition for fitness enthusiasts.

Alongside AI, biometric monitoring devices are also at the forefront of emerging health tech.

These wearables track various health metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, sleep quality, and even blood sugar levels.

It provides a comprehensive picture of an individual’s health, allowing for immediate adjustments in lifestyle or medical interventions if necessary.

Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, are often managed by these devices and they help offer a way to monitor these conditions closely without the constant need for clinical visits.

CBD has been used to treat a wide range of conditions | No Credit

‘We can expect even more ground-breaking advancements in personalised health care’

However, one of the most exciting areas in personalized health is using CBD products.

Known for its therapeutic properties, CBD has been used to treat a wide range of conditions, from chronic pain and inflammation to anxiety and sleep disorders

The effectiveness of CBD can vary greatly from person to person - including pain sensation, mood, appetite, and memory.

Nevertheless, CBD has shown promising signs in the following areas: pain relief, anxiety and depression, neuroprotective properties (mitigating epilepsy and MS), heart health - by preventing heart damage, and substance abuse treatment.

Although considered generally safe, it can cause side effects in some people such as fatigue, changes in appetite, and gastrointestinal issues - and CBD can interact with other medications.

So please talk to your healthcare provider before using CBD.

Thanks to emerging technologies, it is possible to optimize CBD usage for individual health needs by analysing a person's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and existing health conditions

This represents a new frontier in personalized health care.