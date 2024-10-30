Foresight Ventures Partners with Deep Blue and Arta TechFin | Unsplash

Foresight Ventures announces strategic partnership with Deep Blue and Arta TechFin to enhance stablecoin and RWA business initiatives

Leading investment firm Foresight Ventures has announced a strategic partnership with newly- launched Jersey-based stablecoin issuer Deep Blue and Hong Kong-listed Arta TechFin Corporation Limited (Arta TechFin, HKSE: 0279), via its subsidiaries operating regulated financial institutions and leading blockchain developments.

The alliance aims to drive innovation and growth of the Stablecoin and Real-World Asset (RWA) ecosystem.

Deep Blue is an issuance platform for Stablecoins bringing best-in-class practices and best partners in both digital assets and traditional finance, enabling users to operate across multiple use cases.

Arta TechFin will bring in its capabilities as a regulated blockchain financial services provider, collaborating with Foresight Ventures and Deep Blue on Stablecoin and RWA businesses including but not limited to origination, tokenization, market making, and providing liquidity.

Julien Bahurel, co-founder of Deep Blue, said: "We are excited to join forces with Foresight Ventures to accelerate our efforts in the Stablecoin and RWA sectors. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging blockchain economy; leveraging on key crypto partners, large Asia-based conglomerates and financial institutions.

Strategic collaboration to advance Stablecoin and RWA ecosystem

Foresight Ventures, known for its commitment to fostering Web3 projects that promote decentralization and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, will provide Deep Blue with strategic collaborations that include media and network resources.

This partnership is expected to elevate Deep Blue’s initiatives, bringing them to a wider audience and enhancing their impact on the global financial landscape. Both parties look to leverage off each other’s access to the blockchain and traditional finance ecosystems.

Forest Bai, Representative at Foresight Ventures, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Deep Blue and ArtaTechFin, companies that share our vision of a decentralized future where blockchain and traditional finance coexist seamlessly. Our strategic resources and industry expertise will help Deep Blue scale its ecosystem and make a lasting impact in the stablecoin and RWA domains."

This strategic partnership marks a new chapter for all companies as they work together to pioneer cutting-edge financial solutions that will shape the future of the global economy.