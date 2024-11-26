The back of the 31-year-old's bat will be sponsored by Balqis Capital, a leader in private market credit | Balqis Capital

England all-round cricketer Liam Livingstone has landed a sponsorship deal with a market-leading global private finance company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The back of the 31-year-old's bat will be sponsored by Balqis Capital, a leader in private market credit.

It was announced just hours after Livingstone was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this week’s (November 25) IPL 2025 mega-auction.

The team bagged the T20 superstar for 8.75 crore - the 10th most expensive purchase - after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 24-month sponsorship deal was confirmed by Balqis Capital leaders who are “looking forward” to supporting the Cumbrian cricketer.

Aaron Lilley, Global sales director at Balqis Capital, said: “We are excited and extremely proud to be collaborating with such a global cricketing superstar.

“At Balqis we have a huge passion for sport and we are excited to support Liam with this sponsorship deal.”

Liam is currently ranked the number one ICC IT20 all-rounder and has previously been seen endorsing the SG Ultimate Cricket Bat - which was one of England's biggest hitter's go-to's.

He currently plays for Lancashire, Birmingham Pheonix and Pretoria Capitals in South Africa.

And in October 2024, Liam was announced as the sixth man to captain England this year for the one-day international series against West Indies.

As stand-in captain, Livingstone helped England defeat West Indies by five wickets and take the three-match series to a decider.

Lilley added: “We are always looking for ways we can partner with athletes on their journeys through sponsorship and collaboration.

“This also includes working with them on what we do best – sourcing private credit projects.

“We have worked with several athletes as clients over the years, we specialise in working with advisers and high net worth individuals, so it seems the perfect synergy.”

Private credit offers businesses and individuals faster access to capital and more customised loan terms compared to traditional bank loans.

It’s a growing portfolio opportunity, that offers attractive yields in a low-interest-rate environment.