Edinburgh-based architecture company has revealed plans for world’s second tallest tower

Architects Kettle Collective have revealed plans for the new Lakhta Centre II to be built in St Petersburg in Russia.

At 703 metres(2306ft) high, it will be the second highest skyscraper in the world, behind Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa (823 metres).

An impression of how the new Lakhta Center II could look

Although the Dubai tower is taller, the new project’s top floor will be 590 metres high, making it the highest occupied floor and viewing gallery in the world.

The tower is set to have over 150 floors of accommodation, with each section including amenities and green space to cater for residents and visitors.

Design lead Tony Kettle said: “The new Lakhta Center will be a template of sustainable design for global high-rise project. It will have the best-in-class low energy design and a mix of uses that will create a vertical atrium space with a vibrant centre as the heart for this new business district.”

“The design is both aesthetic and functional as it will reduce considerable wind forces that will impact the structure, in turn reducing the size of structural elements required within the building.”

Colin Bone and Tony Kettle of the Kettle Collective

He added: “The tower is born out of a daring idea that has been inspired by energy in all of its forms, from helical waves generated around deep space quasars to the spirals of wave energy. The outer layer of the building is created from spiralling columns that form an open organic helical diagrid, while the structure is carved out by a series of spiral atriums shared with vertical public spaces.”

Mr Kettle, who was also behind the design of the Falkirk Wheel, is one of the UK’s leading architects. Kettle designed the Lakhta Centre when he worked at major architectural firm RMJM after creating the winning design in an international competition for the Gazprom tower in 2006.

Kettle’s managing director Colin Bone said: “Given its prominence and celebration of energy and sustainability, this project will be more than a city landmark, it will have national significance showcasing Russia on the world stage, as an investor in business, innovation and creative thinking,”

How the St Petersburg skyline might look with the Lakhta Center in the background

“This is a hugely significant partnership for our studio and has come at a time of considerable global challenge, not just for Kettle Collective but for our industry as we navigate the impact of the pandemic. It highlights our extensive experience in the design of new buildings and communities across the world that are not only truly sustainable, but that celebrate the place.”

The announcement of the new tower comes shortly after Kettle Collective’s recent Queen’s award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development, which is their second time receiving this award.

